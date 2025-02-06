PSN Begins Redevelopment of Plynárenská Brownfield in Brno

This year, PSN will begin the transformation of the wasteland on Plynárenská, situated in Spitalka, one of the City of Brno’s key areas for strategic development. Over the next few years, the brownfield site will be transformed into Brno Jedna, a modern urban district that combines living, working and leisure activities.

The first stage of the Brno Jedna project will cover the northern part of the complex, including a multifunctional building with two dominant structures, Neon and Xenon, with 188 residential and commercial units, mostly 1+kk and 2+kk. There will also be several larger 3+kk and 4+kk apartments on the top floors. Most units have balconies or front gardens, parking spaces and basements. The development has been designed by the A8000 architectural studio, envisaging eight floors above ground and two below. The developer plans to start construction in the third quarter of this year and expects the first phase to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

“The smaller apartments, which are the most popular in the market, are suitable for students or young professionals looking for a starter home and wanting to invest in their own home,” said Petr Pospíšil, director of PSN’s Brno branch. “They will also certainly appeal to singles or older couples who are passing on the family home to the next generation. As part of the project, we intend to gradually create a high-quality public space with a wide range of leisure activities. In the next stages, we are also planning family and rental apartments.”

Credit: PSN

New residents will also have access to shared spaces, including a bike shed, pushchair storage, and a laundry room in each block. Two roof terraces will provide spaces for leisure and socialising: the first includes a workout area and flower beds for growing vegetables, the second will be on the top floor and will feature an outdoor kitchen, barbecue and a view of the city’s skyline. Five retail units will provide shops and services for residents and locals, and the streets around will be well-lit with a camera system.

The architectural design by Studio A8000 combines industrial and hi-tech elements with contemporary design, using light blue copilite glass, corrugated iron, and grey cladding panels. “The mosaic of selected materials has its own reason in each location,” said A8000’s Anna Vršková. “The sheet metal and glass panels are a reference to the primary materiality of the industrial area. We used white plaster as a familiar and simple material, and especially in the context of Brno, with contrasting dark-framed windows, it is a subtle reference to the city’s functionalist residential buildings. The combination of exposed concrete and greenery in the details adds the right amount of wildness to the whole.” The Brno Jedna development also includes office space, and in the future will include a significant amount of retail space and a hotel.

The building will have an energy certificate in the most economical A category. Solar panels are planned on the roofs to power the communal areas, and the garages will include charging stations for electric cars; rainwater will be used for irrigation and bicycle racks for shared bicycles will be installed in front of the complex. The developer also plans to create outdoor seating areas surrounded by greenery.

The site, which is characterised by the local industrial heritage and its location on the Svitava River, is close to the city centre and to Brno’s main railway station. In the future, according to Brno’s new spatial plan, the area will be connected to a new city avenue, including a tram line. Future plans to construct a river promenade and new cycle paths will also contribute to the development of the area.