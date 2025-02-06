Brno Airport Saw Record 750,000 Passengers In 2024, Visiting 33 Destinations On Three Continents

Brno Airport had a successful year in 2024: it handled 749,153 passengers, which is 9% more than in 2023. The number of destinations was also a record: passengers from Brno Airport were able to visit 33 destinations on three continents last year. This year the airport will continue to invest tens of millions of crowns in passenger services and modernisation, with new regular routes to Rome and Malaga to be added at the end of March 2025.

“We are pleased that for the third year in a row we have seen an annual increase in the number of passengers,” said Jiří Filip, member of the Board of Directors of Brno Airport. “This proves that people are still keen to travel, and we are happy to be able to meet this demand by offering not only charter flights, but also scheduled services.”

As usual, London was one of the busiest destinations last year, as 98,000 passengers used the regular line to Stansted. The second most popular destination was Antalya in Turkey, followed by the Egyptian resorts of Marsa Alam and Hurghada, and then Burgas in Bulgaria. The second regular route to Bergamo in Italy was used by over 21,000 passengers between March and October. The busiest months were July and August, which saw more than 333,000 between them. The total number of flights arriving in or departing from the airport was about 26,000.

During the winter, the route to London was supplemented by two exotic destinations – Phuket in Thailand and, more recently, Mauritius. Phuket in Thailand was a novelty last winter season and was the first long-haul commercial passenger route to be operated from Brno Airport. Both destinations are served from November to April by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with a capacity of 359.

The coming season will also see the launch of two new regular routes to Malaga and Rome. The first will be operated by Ryanair on Mondays and Thursdays starting from 31 March. A week earlier, on 23 March, a route to Rome will begin, operated by the Italian airline Aeroitalia.

“We consider the new connections to extremely attractive European cities to be a great success,” added Filip. “Moreover, thanks to its hub airport, Rome offers great opportunities for further travel throughout Europe and especially beyond. This will make Brno and Moravia more accessible to visitors from all over the world.”

The cargo sector was also very busy last year. FedEx and DHL operated daily cargo flights from Brno to central trans-shipment hubs in Paris and Leipzig. EVA Air, LOT and, most recently, Qatar Airways have added additional connections to their route networks through the Road Feeder Service (RFS) system. The total volume of cargo handled in 2024 was 11,800 tonnes, a slight increase compared to 2023.

In 2024, CZK 78 million was invested in Brno Airport, most of which went into passenger parking and the expansion of the loading ramp. This year’s investments are expected to reach tens of millions of crowns.

“We are planning to further expand the passenger car park,” said Filip. “Other investments will be made in the development of the ramps and repairs to the operational areas. In addition, we are continuously modernising technical equipment for aircraft handling, deicing vehicles and container loaders for cargo transport.” He added that the airport’s development plans also include new facilities for the aviation business.