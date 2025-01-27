Jiri Madl’s ‘Vlny’ Wins Satellite Award For Best Foreign Language Film

Czech film director Jiri Madl’s ‘Vlny’ (‘Waves’) has won the Satellite Award for Best Foreign Language Film, selected from six shortlisted nominees yesterday.

The International Academy of Journalism selects nominees from domestic and international entries in 35 categories, including 23 in film and 12 in television. Nominations are based on advance screenings at film festivals around the world. The awards were being presented for the 29th year.

Madl’s film is inspired by the true story of the journalists of the international newsroom of Czechoslovak Radio in the 1960s, and their determination to bring independent news at any cost. The drama was also in the running for an Oscar in the International Feature Film category. It made the shortlist of 15 nominees, but did not make it to the top five finalists.

Last year, Vlny was the top-grossing film in Czech cinemas. The film’s world premiere was at last year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where director Madl won the Blue Cube Award for outstanding artistic performance.