Czech Crown Jewels To Go On Display At Brno’s Mitrovský Summer Palace

From 1 February to 8 May, the Czech Crown Jewels will be on display at the Mitrovský Summer Palace in Brno. The story of the most valuable Czech treasures will be explained throughout the exhibition via replicas of the jewels. Visitors will also learn about the fates of various Czech monarchs, from Charles IV to Ferdinand V.

The centerpiece of the exhibit will be a masterful replica of the Czech Crown Jewels, considered the nation’s most treasured artifact. Among the set, the Gothic-style crown of St. Wenceslas, commissioned by Charles IV, and the scepter and orb, crafted in the Renaissance style for Ferdinand I of Habsburg, will be on display throughout the exhibition’s period.

The crown jewels of Charles IV, his scepter and orb, are almost completely unknown to the Czech public, as the original jewels are part of the permanent exhibition of the Hofburg treasury in Vienna. The exposition will feature replicas of these items as well as the St. Wenceslas Coronation Sword.

In addition to the crown jewels, the exhibition will inform visitors about the most important monarchs to wear the crown of St. Wenceslas from the 14th to the 19th century.

Other exhibits include facsimiles of documents and seals, replicas of their clothes, weapons, religious objects, models and maquettes of their kingdoms. The exhibition will include interactive and multimedia elements to engage both children and adults.

An exclusive addition to the exhibition of the jewels is a master replica of the imperial crown of the Holy Roman Empire. All replicas exposed at the exhibition are made by Jiří Urban, the Cepeks and Patrick Bárta.