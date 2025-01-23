DPMB Receives Last of 92 New Green Trolleybuses In Four Years

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has received the last of the delivery of 40 hybrid 32Tr trolleybuses, bringing to an end one of the stages of the renewal of the city’s trolleybus fleet. Since 2021, DPMB has purchased 92 new trolleybuses for more than CZK 1 billion, and has retired 82 older, aging vehicles. All new vehicles are low-floor and air-conditioned.

“Brno is the largest trolleybus operator in the Czech Republic and we want to further develop this type of transport,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB. “To purchase so many vehicles in such a short period of time, including securing financial resources and subsidies, is a huge success and I thank all the employees of the transport company who participated in it.”

During the aforementioned period, DPMB purchased 40 articulated Škoda 27Tr trolleybuses, assembled 12 SOR TNS 12 (Mario) trolleybuses itself, and purchased 40 hybrid Škoda 32Tr trolleybuses, the last of which arrived at the Slatina depot yesterday.

“With the recently completed order, we have delivered more than 130 trolleybuses to Brno over the past 20 years,” said Karel Majer, chairman of the board of directors of Škoda Electric. “We believe that our cooperation with the Moravian capital will continue, and our trolleybuses will continue to be synonymous with comfortable and sustainable transport for all residents of Brno in the future,”

The last delivered 32Tr wagon will be ready for launch on regular passenger lines within two weeks, pending the restoration and update of information systems, logging in the DPMB assets and computer systems, insurance, marking of the vehicle with mandatory carrier data and brake testing after transportation.

While acquiring the new trolleybuses, DPMB has been decommissioning trolleybuses of the 14Tr, 15Tr, 21Tr, 22Tr and 25Tr types, which it had been gradually purchasing since the late 1980s. The vehicles had covered over a million kilometres and did not meet the requirements for modern vehicles; further repairs were deemed poor value for money. Nine 25Tr trolleybuses were purchased by Ústí nad Labem, several went to private collectors, and the rest were liquidated.

Regular operation of the 21Tr trolleybuses in Brno will finally end in the coming weeks. DPMB is planning farewell rides for them, but the exact date has not yet been finalised.

DPMB is now operating 157 trolleybuses, including the 21Tr cars that will be retired and including retro trolleybuses.