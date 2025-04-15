South Moravian Region Maintains Strong Role in Czech Innovation Landscape

The South Moravian Region maintains its position as a major contributor to research and development (R&D) in the Czech Republic, with the level of investment remaining high in recent years. According to the latest data report published by the JIC Innovation Agency, R&D investment in the region reached almost CZK 23.7 billion in 2023, an increase of 1.5% compared to 2022, with research expenditure accounting for almost 3% of the region’s GDP.

“The South Moravian Region systematically supports research and development, the start-up ecosystem and cooperation between science and business as key pillars of our regional development,” said Jan Zámečník, Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region. “Our goal is not only to maintain, but to further strengthen our position as the innovation leader in the Czech Republic and a significant player in Europe.”

The growth in R&D investment in 2023 was largely driven by the business sector. In particular, the electronics and electrical engineering industry recorded a 17% increase in R&D expenditure compared to the previous year, mainly due to increased investment in electron microscopy. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tescan and Delong Instruments play a major role in this sector. Together, they produce about a third of the world’s electron microscopes, employ about 2,800 people, and invested about CZK 1.8 billion in R&D in 2023.

Advances in electron microscopy are also driving the region’s involvement in the semiconductor industry, which is considered a strategic priority across Europe. Brno recently became the host of the Czech Semiconductor Centre as part of the European Chips Act initiative, building on the region’s expertise in chip design, electronic design automation and materials research, supported by institutions such as the Brno University of Technology (VUT), Codasip and Onsemi.

The region is also active in several other areas of global importance. Cybersecurity continues to attract investment, with companies such as Whalebone, Threatmark and Safetica raising a combined €40 million in early 2025. The local space industry employs over 400 specialists in more than 30 companies involved in international space missions. Games development is another growing sector, supported by more than 40 studios and a community of 900 developers.

Around 70,000 people in the region work in IT, science and technology, an increase of 52% since 2011. The majority are employed in the private sector, reflecting the growing demand for skilled professionals.

Academic institutions also play an important role: Brno is home to 65,000 university students, more than a third of whom are enrolled in STEM subjects and nearly a quarter of whom come from abroad, contributing to the region’s international profile and talent pool.