DPMB Adds 10 New SOR ICN 9.5 Minibuses To Fleet

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has added ten SOR ICN 9.5 minibuses to its fleet. The vehicles will replace the Stratos minibuses that have already been retired. The total price for the 10 buses is CZK 51 million. If they prove successful, DPMB can buy another 10 vehicles at the same price. The minibuses will go into service gradually over the first half of January.

Miloš Havránek, CEO of DPMB, said the new minibuses are an important step towards ensuring quality and comfortable transport for the residents of Brno.

“They are modern, ecological vehicles with a higher capacity than we have been used to in this category of vehicles, and also with higher comfort for passengers,” he said. “For example, they will offer air conditioning, USB chargers and new leather seats, which is in line with our intention to constantly improve the quality of public transport in the city.”

The SOR ICN 9.5 minibuses are well-suited for urban and suburban traffic thanks to their compact size and manoeuvrability. The new two-door cars are partially low-floor and will offer more capacity than their predecessors, with 28 seats and 46 standing places.

“If these new minibuses fully meet our needs, thanks to the framework agreement we have the opportunity to purchase 10 more cars at the same price. In the future, we could also use them to replace aging Dekstra-type minibuses,” added Havránek.

During the first half of January, SOR ICN 9.5 minibuses will gradually be deployed on lines 62, 65, 68, 80, 211 and 302, where their size and capacity will meet the needs of the given routes.