Prague Airport Suspends Operations For Four Hours Due To Sleet

Prague’s Vaclav Havel international airport stopped operating for four hours yesterday afternoon due to adverse weather, with operations gradually restored over the course of the evening, airport spokeswoman Denisa Hejtmankova told CTK

Flights were cancelled or postponed due to freezing rain. The airport advised passengers to monitor departure and arrival information on the website.

The spokeswoman said several flights were cancelled, some delayed. “We no longer expect having to stop air traffic,” she said.

Airports were also disrupted and delayed due to weather in Britain, the Netherlands, and Germany, which saw heavy snow and dozens of flights cancelled in Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin and Amsterdam. Manchester and Liverpool airports closed their runways yesterday morning.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute warned yesterday of freezing rain and ice formations, sometimes even heavy. Electric trains in some parts of the country could not operate because of so-called rime ice deposits.