Dutch Royal Couple To Visit Czech Republic in June at Pavel’s Invitation

The Royal Couple of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, will make a state visit to the Czech Republic on 4-5 June at the invitation of President Petr Pavel, the Presidential Office announced on its website yesterday.

It said more detailed information on the programme of the visit will be published later.

“His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Her Majesty Queen Maxima will visit the Czech Republic at the invitation of President Petr Pavel. The state visit will take place on June 4 and 5, 2025,” the Presidential Office’s communication department wrote.

The Netherlands is a constitutional monarchy; Willem-Alexander became king in 2013 when his mother Queen Beatrix abdicated. She visited the Czech Republic in March 1994, and a year later Czech President Vaclav Havel paid an official visit to the Netherlands.

According to the BusinessInfo.cz website, the Netherlands has long been one of the Czech Republic’s ten most important trading partners. In 2023, the Czech Republic exported CZK 199 billion worth of goods to the Netherlands. The Czech Republic is the 12th most important export market for the Netherlands, with a 1.7% share of the total volume of Dutch exports, according to the website.