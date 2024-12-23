Through The Ages: 100 Years of Brno Christmas Trees

The “100 Years of the Christmas Tree of the Republic” exhibition is currently on display at the Brno City Museum, inside Spilberk Castle, charting the history of Brno’s Christmas trees over their first 100 years. The exhibition opened on 23 November and will run until 31 January 2025; the collection focuses on the changing styles of the ornaments, lights, and tree designs, illustrating how this tradition has reflected societal shifts and cultural trends.

The history of the tradition of the Christmas tree in Brno lies between two stories, each reflecting the spirit of the holiday season. The first one is of the tree itself, an imperfect Christmas tree, unlike the perfect ones that we imagine as the symbol of Christmas. The tree on náměstí Svobody represents these origins, as it has grown in the dense university forests for nearly 100 years. Without enough room to grow evenly, surrounded by others, the Christmas tree developed rather asymmetrically, creating the imperfect yet authentic look of a natural tree.

The second story gives a much deeper meaning to this tradition. Back in 1919, in the forest near Bílovice nad Svitavou, three friends, artist František Koudelka, court clerk Josef Tesař, and journalist Rudolf Těsnohlídek saved a child from freezing. Roaming through the forest they followed the cries of the child and brought her to safety, but the event left a profound mark on Těsnohlídek. Overwhelmed by the Christmas spirit and inspired by a trip to Copenhagen, he proposed establishing a charity Christmas tree in Brno to collect funds for abandoned children. Starting in 1924, his wish became a reality and the first “Christmas Tree of the Republic” was illuminated on náměstí Svobody, marking the start of a tradition that spread across the country. The money collected under the tree funded the construction of a children’s home in Brno, and to this day, the charity collection continues, preserving the legacy of Těsnohlídek’s compassion and determination.

The exhibition at the Brno City Museum provides a peek at the history of the Republic through the lens of Christmas tree decorations. Besides a rare painting of Liduška Poláková, and a display of photographs sent in by the people of Brno, the exhibition gathers a collection of ten Christmas trees, each representing one decade. Since the years of the First Republic, throughout the two World Wars to more contemporary aesthetics, each tree encapsulates the spirit of its era, recreating the image of societal shifts.

Starting on the staircase, the trees go up chronologically, each as a symbol of their decade. The exhibition therefore starts with the 1920s and goes up to the 2010s.

For the Christmas tree representing the 1940s, for example, the first thing that draws the viewer’s attention is the paper chain and pinecones. The decade was deeply influenced by the hardships of World War II and the recovery period, and the material shortages were therefore reflected even in the tree decorations. Simple and modest handmade decorations covered the tree, as things like dried fruits or even sweets were considered luxuries. Even though there was an ongoing prohibition under the Nazi-administered Protectorate against the public Christmas tree and charity donations, people still had them as a symbol of resistance.

1940s Christmas tree decorations, detail.

With each floor, we get one step closer to the contemporary era. Each decoration is a symbol of the history of the age. The 1950s tree stands proudly, decorated with simple, handmade ornaments crafted from paper, straw, tinfoil, cloth, and wood, alongside staples like candles and decorative chains. Although the influence of socialism was weighing down on the people of Czechoslovakia and the regime was keen on diminishing the celebration of Christmas, the people clung to their dear traditions.

1950s Christmas tree decorations, detail.

In the 1960s, the atmosphere began to relax, and this was reflected in the Christmas decorations as well, as traditional ornaments began to blend with more modern ones. Glass ornaments became more accessible, and plastic decorations gained popularity because of the low price. The classic candles disappeared, making space for electric lights, considered safer and more convenient. The presence of fondant or marzipan bonbons, colorful tinfoil, and glittery tinsel added sparkle to the tree and underlined the openness to new materials and styles and modernization of Christmas.

1960s Christmas tree decorations, detail.

The next decade’s tree shows us how Christmas decorations evolved in the era of mass production, while still retaining nostalgic, traditional elements. Glass ornaments and electric lights became the standard. The trees were covered in a mix of old and new styles, with natural materials like straw and nuts and modern, glittering ornaments. Christmas traditions remained in this decade as comfort and continuity for the people, as the political stagnation during the normalization period took hold.

1970s Christmas tree decorations, detail.

In the 1980s, the Christmas tree decorations matched the fashion of the decade, characterised by vibrant, multicolored decorations such as durable plastic ornaments with glittery tinsel, garlands, beaded chains, and electric lights, creating a sense of luxury. The iconic tree topper and edible chocolate decorations completed the impression of escapism and extravagance during the times of the declining socialist economy.

1980s Christmas tree decorations, detail.

The freedom of the post-communist era allowed people to return to rustic traditions, with some families preferring natural materials such as straw stars and bells, reflecting a sense of nostalgia. It was also a period of transition, therefore traditions were blended with more modern styles. Combinations of heirloom ornaments and glossy glass decorations featuring intricate patterns arose. Multicolored Christmas lights, both steady and flickering, became a hallmark of the era.

1990s Christmas tree decorations, detail.

The new millennium brought with it a great modernization of the Christmas tree decoration. Under the influence of globalization and with access to diverse styles, the Czech Republic followed the trend of unified colour schemes. With an emphasis on harmony and aesthetics, minimalist designs featuring natural elements such as dried fruit, cinnamon or wooden ornaments gained popularity. In this way, the interest in eco-friendly practices and the revival of traditional appreciation managed to blend modern trends with simplicity and natural beauty.

2000s Christmas tree decorations, detail.

The 2010s reflected the technological advancements and development of very individualized styles. LED lights and interactive ornaments show the integration of modern technology without losing the art of handmade decorations. People embraced unique, creative approaches, crafting ornaments from materials like paper, felt, pinecones, and orange slices. Nonetheless, the influence of social media and online platforms had a huge impact in influencing people to generate a more personal and innovative style, resulting in trees that celebrated both tradition and contemporary trends.