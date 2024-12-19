Severka Restaurant Returns To Brno’s Gastronomical Map After Several Years

After a long break, Severka restaurant is returning to the gastronomic map of Brno. The Brno-střed municipal district, which manages the property, has found a suitable tenant, who has renovated the building and will open a restaurant and café there.

Severka has a long tradition in Brno. It has been located at Tučkova 30 since the middle of the 20th century. The regular clientele of the restaurant consisted of locals from the surrounding area as well as soldiers and staff from the nearby Military Academy (now known as the University of Defence). The restaurant operated until 2018, when the city hall terminated the contract with the then tenant. Since then, it has been trying to find a replacement who will resume operations and invest in expensive repairs.

Credit: Brno-stred

“The building is a relatively large space, with almost 640 square meters, including the outdoor terrace,” said Martin Brym (TOP 09), Brno-střed district councillor responsible for the management of non-residential premises. “We wanted the building to house a restaurant, because it has a long tradition in the area. However, it was not easy to find an interested party who would rent the space and invest in extensive building renovations. I am glad that after long negotiations we managed to find a suitable tenant and reach an agreement, which will return the restaurant to the street after six years.”

The new tenant is Spoonfull s.r.o., headed by entrepreneur and professional chef Tomáš Reger, which has signed a contract for 10 years. One of the conditions for the contract was that the tenant would cover the costs of repairs to the premises, which will run to several million crowns. The new operator is now finishing the renovations.

Reger has spent most of his professional career abroad, working in the UK, Beirut, and Dubai. He is the co-owner of the Element restaurant in Brno.

Credit: Brno-stred

“During the reconstruction, we tried to preserve as many original elements as possible and at the same time modernize the premises so that guests feel comfortable here,” said Reger. “We plan to gradually open the business to visitors. Towards the end of the year, we opened a café. At the beginning of next year, we will open a restaurant that will focus primarily on honest Czech cuisine and a wide range of drinks. We want Severka to operate on a family basis and for local people from the area to meet here.”

Credit: Brno-stred

The district manages approximately 600 non-residential premises, the vast majority of which are occupied. In addition to restaurants, these include shops, garages and warehouses. Vacant premises are always published on the official noticeboard. When concluding contracts, not only the amount of rent is taken into account, but also other factors.

“We assess each case individually, and we also try to meet the requirements of the locals,” added Brym. “If, for example, a service such as a doctor, grocery store or hairdresser is missing in an area, we try to provide it. In general, we prefer non-disruptive establishments over exchange offices, fast food, or window sales.”