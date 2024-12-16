300 Drones Set To Appear At Next Year’s Ignis Brunensis

For the upcoming 2025 edition of the Ignis Brunensis fireworks show, 300 drones will appear in an illuminated light show above Brno Dam on 14 and 21 June 2025, the largest number of drones ever assembled for a single show in Brno.

Since 2022, the drone show at the famous Brno festival has been among the top in the field in the Czech Republic and in Central Europe, in terms of innovation and creativity. This project will take place in collaboration with the IGNIS DRONE SHOW brand, which is working with the City to imagine new ways of enhancing the drone show with more drones, new choreography, music and lights.

The event will go ahead with the support of the City of Brno, as a CZK 2.4 million subsidy for the event was approved by the city councillors last week.

“Next year, the organizers want to raise the level of the lighting project again,” said Martin Příborský, the city’s representative for strategic development and municipal cooperation. “300 drones will soar above the Brno Dam – 50 more than this year. Thanks to this, it will be possible to create even more sophisticated patterns and choreographies in 2D and 3D. We can look forward to two different shows again, always before Saturday’s artistic fireworks.”

At the end of both drone light shows, a huge #BRNO sign will be displayed in the sky in the city’s colours, accompanied by synchronized music and fireworks. The 2025 edition of the festival will also see a public vote, an evaluation of each performance, and a festival photo contest.

The annual event sees a large number of tourists travelling to the city. “Thanks to the fact that we are the only ones in the Czech Republic and Central Europe to have such a large drone show, we expect visitors from neighboring countries,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “This type of event complements and diversifies Brno’s tourism range. The show remains free of charge, so everyone can watch it from the Brno Dam.”