Daruj Kelímek Charity Campaign Has Raised Over CZK 2 Million So Far

The Daruj Kelímek (‘Donate a cup’) charity project operating at the Brno Christmas markets has seen record participation in the first three weeks since its launch. The scheme has already raised over CZK 2 million, which will be donated among 18 charitable organisations randomly drawn for this year’s edition.

Like other similar events, Brno’s Christmas markets sell drinks in returnable, deposit-based cups. Visitors purchasing hot wine and other beverages have the option to either return the empty cup and collect their 50-crown deposit, or donate their cup to one of the 18 philanthropic organisations through Daruj Kelímek.

“We have crossed the CZK 2 million mark after three weeks, which makes the 2024 edition the most successful ever,” said the collection’s executive director Ondřej Šibřina. Last year, the project had collected half a million less by the same time.

Brno is one of the top European destinations for the winter period thanks to its title of European Capital of Christmas, increasing both the number of visitors and the number of Daruj Kelímek stands, and thus facilitating the campaign’s most successful ever year.

When someone comes to return a cup, they have the opportunity to decide whether they really want a refundable deposit or would rather donate it. “Thanks to this option, people do not feel forced to make a gesture,” said the collection coordinator Natálie Miklánková.

The new element of this year’s edition was the selection of the charities. For the past editions, the beneficiary charitable projects were selected by a vote on Facebook. This year, for the first time, a random draw was organized under the supervision of a notary because “there were not enough applications for the lesser-known ones,” explained Šibřina. “We wanted to give everyone an equal chance and at the same time follow the fairest path possible.”

The public can donate cups until 23 December at one of the five stands located at Zelný trh, Náměstí Svobody and at the Jošt statue on Moravské náměstí.

Visitors to the Christmas markets can also choose to donate to all organisations if they are indecisive about choosing a specific one. “If people choose to donate their fifty crowns to all charitable causes, this amount will then be divided evenly,” said Miklánková.

On 23 December, the organisations will receive their cheques at the Daruj Kelimek 2024 collection ceremony at Zelný trh, part of the Pokáč Christmas concert, which starts at 6 pm. The charities will receive 100% of the donation thanks to the support of the Brno-střed district, TIC Brno and other partners.