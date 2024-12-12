Czech Government Plans 14 New Bills and 31 Legislative Amendments For 2025

The government led by Petr Fiala (ODS) is planning 77 legislative tasks for the final year of its four-year term, according to the legislative plan for 2025 approved by the cabinet yesterday, including the drafting of 14 new bills and 31 amendments to current laws.

The plan, presented by Justice Minister Pavel Blazek (ODS), chairman of the Government Legislative Council, is based on the documents submitted by individual ministries. About 64% of the planned tasks will be implementing treaty obligations, fulfilling the Czech Republic’s legislative obligations towards the European Union.

In addition to the bills and amendments, the plan contains 16 draft government regulations and 15 draft amendments to the government regulations.

Among the new bills, the plan includes ensuring stable funding for addiction treatment services, rules for political advertising and media services, accelerating the construction of fixed and wireless networks with very high capacity, effective disposal of assets from criminal activities, and reducing methane emissions in the energy sector.

Planned legislative amendments concern the competences of the ombudsman, the trade licensing law, surrogacy laws, and punishment in the form of community service.