Three New Community Gardens In Brno Offer Locals a Space To Grow Vegetables and Plants

Three community gardens will open soon in Černá Pole, Dolní Heršpice, and Kohoutovice, for locals to grow their own plants and vegetables. The plans were approved on 10 December, and will be administered by the local city districts.

The garden in Brno-north will soon become a vibrant feature of the housing complex in Černá Pole. According to the Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment, Filip Chvátal: “A quiet place will be created in the development of residential tower blocks on Bieblova, which locals have been interested in for a long time. Human togetherness, meeting with nature and its cultivation is the heart of the project. We can learn a lot in a garden, and especially in a community garden, which is why I am very happy that these ideas will be directly supported by the city district.”

He added that on Bieblova, the existing green area will be rejuvenated, a new lawn will be laid, and flower beds will be prepared for planting. The garden will be fully accessible to senior residents, and the garden will be enhanced by new trees and connection to a water supply.

The City of Brno’s Environmental Department has allocated CZK 1,180,000 to fund the garden on Bieblova.

The project in Kohoutovice will be located on Kopaniny. The preparations for this garden are estimated at CZK 1,739,891, and the city has allocated CZK 1,720,000. “Here too, it will first be necessary to prepare the land and clear it of existing invasive trees,” said Chvátal. “The slope is planned to be reinforced and a new staircase created. Facilities will also be built here – a cottage, a woodshed and a toilet. In addition to crops on raised and normal beds, preparations are also being made to plant fruit bushes and trees.”

The third community garden will be located near Bernáčkova in the Brno-South district, and is intended to be used mainly by residents of the surrounding houses in Dolní Heršpice. It should function as a garden until it becomes a housing area, which will not happen for at least 10 years.

“The area will be fenced for the most part with two entrances, and fruit bushes will grow along it,” said Chvátal. “However, the northern section of the land, where the original trees are located, will remain freely accessible to the public and will be supplemented with new tree varieties. The middle of the garden will be decorated with an ornamental part lined with raised flower beds. Towards the southwest, there will be a fireplace, a children’s playground and a shed.” The project should be ready by spring 2025, and the budget allocated for its renovation is approximately CZK 700,000.