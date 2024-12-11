Last Brno City Assembly Meeting of 2024 Saw Several Key Decisions

The last meeting of the Brno city assembly of 2024 was marked by several key discussions and decisions. These included the approval of the city’s budget for 2025, the endorsement of the long-awaited new territorial plan, and a final agreement on the new municipal waste fee.

A new territorial plan for Brno

The City of Brno finally has a new territorial plan, detailing the permitted land use for property throughout the city, replacing the previous document from 1994. The new plan has been in preparation for 22 years and has been heavily debated in five attempts. Efforts to draw up a new plan started in 2002, but were interrupted in 2012 due to a court decision.

Two years ago, the draft of the new spatial plan was returned by assembly members to be finalised. The results of the work were presented at yesterday’s meeting, and the document was subsequently approved. The new spatial plan will come into effect at the turn of January and February 2025.

Financial decisions

The city budget will total CZK 24 billion next year. The budgets of the city districts are being increased by CZK 500 million. The most significant investments are the Brno Arena and the Janáček Cultural Center, and construction will also begin on the sports centre at Anthropos. More details on the municipal budget are available here (in Czech).

Starting next year, the municipal waste fee will increase; taxpayers will now pay a basic rate of CZK 900 for waste collection. The increase reflects the ever-increasing cost to the city of operating the waste management system, which this year cost over CZK 153 million. Exemptions will remain in place for senior citizens over 70, children under 3 years old, and certain other groups. Foreign nationals who have been living in Brno for more than 3 months are also obligated to pay the waste tax. Further information in English is available here.

City of Brno awards

Every January, the City of Brno awards are given to prominent personalities associated with the city. This year, 14 figures will be awarded, one of them in memoriam. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 28 January 2025.