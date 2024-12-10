City of Brno Approves New Territorial Zoning Plan After 22 Years of Preparation

Today, the Brno city assembly approved the new Territorial Plan for Brno. After more than two decades of preparation, the city will thus finally have a modern conceptual development document. It is expected to come into effect at the turn of January and February 2025. The new spatial plan will provide a basis for the sustainable development of Brno in the next decades.

“Today’s decision will support the modern development of our city,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “The approved spatial plan unites the needs of housing, green spaces, transport and quality of life into one comprehensive vision. It opens up possibilities for the construction of new neighborhoods with an emphasis on the revitalization of brownfield sites, the protection of green spaces, and the creation of public spaces that are friendly to people and nature. The new redevelopment areas will offer a harmonious connection of living, work and leisure activities. We have a vision of the development of the city with a friendly environment for our lifetimes and for future generations.”

The new spatial plan is the result of the work of dozens of experts from a wide range of professions. It was drawn up by the Brno City Architect’s Office, which collaborated intensively with the City of Brno’s Department of Spatial Planning and Development and with other municipal authorities.

“On behalf of the city, I would like to thank the procurement and processing teams for their determination to start again with all the important and fundamental modifications,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor responsible for ​​spatial planning. “Together, in two years, we managed to return clear legibility and truthfulness to the territorial plan. Thus, in some areas the document will preserve the existing buildings, and in the areas of changes, the redevelopment of the territory is expected and supported. We want to protect green courtyards and publicly accessible green spaces in the city, as the people of Brno deserve places to live as well as quiet locations suitable for rest.”

“Brno is supposed to be a city of short distances, and the new spatial plan provides sufficient prerequisites for this,” added Jan Tesárek, director of the Brno City Architect’s Office. “The goal is neighborhoods where people can find work opportunities, civic amenities, public services, leisure activities and housing in one place, and a public space that is approached systematically with an emphasis on greenery, water features, and blue-green solutions. Brno should be a city where sustainable transport is supported, meaning pedestrian, bicycle and public transport.”

The new Territorial Plan will come into force at the earliest possible date after it receives the mayor’s signature, and 15 days after it is posted on the official board, probably at the turn of January and February 2025.

Further partial modifications of this conceptual document are possible in the future. All details can be found on the municipality’s spatial planning portal.