Bolster Your Christmas Cheer With The Brno National Theatre

Carols. Jingle bells. Church bells. A crackling fireplace. The happy murmur of conversations with loved ones and friends. Christmastime is simply incomplete without pleasant sounds.

The festive environment can be made even better with professional renditions of timeless classics: let the Brno National Theatre (NdB) add to your holiday soundtrack.

The Nutcracker ballet is an evergreen option during the holiday season. It will be performed many times this month.

The Miracles of Mary, an opera by Bohuslav Martinů, will be performed in the original Czech with Czech and English subtitles. It is billed as: Four paintings, four parables about sin and forgiveness. Actor Daniel Bambas will serve as your guide for the performance. It will be performed in Janacek Theatre on 10 December.

Or, let yourself be enchanted by the sorceress Alcina on 18 and 21 December, with the accompaniment of ensemble Collegio 1704. The work, by Georg Friedrich Händel, is staged by Václav Luks and directed by Jiří Heřman. It features Pavla Vykopalová in the title role.

And, to finish the year in style, The Merry Widow will lead to celebratory toasts and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, 31 December.

The Brno National Theatre presents opera, ballet, and theatrical performances. Click here for a schedule and more details.