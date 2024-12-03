Georgian Ambassador To Czech Republic Resigns From Her Post

The Georgian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Thea Maisuradze, has announced her resignation on social media, stating that she believes in the future of her country in the European Union.

“It was a great honor to serve the national interests of my country for nearly two decades, fostering its European and Euro-Atlantic integration, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Maiszuradze, who headed the Georgian embassy in Prague from last year.

Since the ruling party Georgian Dream announced that it had halted accession talks with the European Union until 2028, there have been street protests in Georgia.

The situation in the country escalated after the October parliamentary elections; according to the official results, the elections were won by Georgian Dream, but the opposition and Western countries said that the vote was accompanied by significant irregularities. The opposition parties do not recognise the results and their MPs refuse to take up their seats.

A new wave of protests was sparked by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s decision to suspend accession negotiations with the EU, which opponents of the government see as further evidence that Georgian Dream wants to bring the country into Russia’s sphere of influence. Several Georgian ambassadors, including the ambassador to the United States, have resigned in protest at the government’s decision.

Earlier today, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky (unaffiliated) met Maisuradze, after writing on social media that her resignation was an act of real personal courage.

“I see this move as an act of real personal courage. I believe that Georgia will return to Europe and I support Georgian citizens in their quest for their country’s European future,” Lipavsky said.

In a statement on Monday, the Czech Foreign Ministry supported Georgia’s European aspirations while condemning the violence against peaceful demonstrators and the Georgian opposition.