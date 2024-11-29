Most Czechs Support Deposit System For PET Bottles, Says Poll

A majority of Czechs are supportive of government proposals to introduce a deposit system for plastic bottles and cans, according to an NMS Market Research poll released this week. The results indicate that young people are the most supportive and the oldest generation are the least.

The polling data suggest that even people who do not currently sort their waste would return the beverage packaging to the store within the deposit system.

The amendment to the packaging law, which introduces a deposit system for PET bottles and metal cans, was approved by the cabinet in early October. If approved by parliament, it would come into force in 2026.

In the poll conducted earlier this month, 55% of respondents said they agree with the introduction of deposits for PET bottles and cans. 38% of respondents do not support the scheme, and the rest had no opinion. Women were slightly more likely than men to support the plan.

Attitudes also varied depending on the age of the respondents. While around 80% of the youngest generation support the measure, approval was progressively lower for each increasing age group. Even so, the proposals found majority support from all generations except the oldest generation, of whom 53% of respondents were against it.

If plastic bottles and cans are sold for a price including a deposit fee, most respondents said they would comply. “In our survey, 69% of respondents said they would always or almost always return cans and bottles. A further 11% would do so at least half the time. Only 4% said they would never return PET bottles and cans,” said Adam Blistan of NMS Market Research.

Even among the respondents who said they do not currently sort their waste, 53% would always or at least mostly return cans and bottles to the store to reclaim their deposit. A further 12% would do so roughly half the time. Those who said they would not return the packaging cite a lack of storage space or not wanting to return used bottles and cans to the store as reasons.

The online survey was conducted by NMS Market Research on 1,306 respondents from 5-12 November.