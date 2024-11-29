Restoration Underway of Rosa Coeli Monastery in Dolní Kounice

In autumn, work began on restoring the Rosa Coeli monastery Dolní Kounice, as well as opening the southern part of the monastery garden, constructing a new information center and revitalising the church monument and the monastery quadrature. Aside from this, a cycle path will be created linking Ivančice and Dolní Kounice. All four initiatives, led by the Brno Diocese, are part of an integrated solution, guaranteeing coordinated planning and access to European funding. The European Commission recognised the project as an example of good practice for using the instrument of integrated territorial investments.

The Rosa Coeli monastery was founded by the Premonstratensian order near the center of Dolní Kounice in 1181 before being burned down during the Hussite Wars in the 15th century and completely destroyed in 1526.

Even though the place has been abandoned for years, the monastery continues to stand out with its unique features and atmosphere, attracting attention from filmmakers and beyond. Its most iconic remaining feature is the Chapel of the Virgin Mary – a striking stone featuring elements of Gothic architecture.

The first phases of implementation started at the beginning of November. “The work in the southern part of the monastery garden and the construction of the new information center building were the first to start, and they will be followed by minor construction modifications inside the remains of the church and the monastery quadrature,” explained the Vicar-General of the Brno Diocese, Pavel Kafka.

Rosa Coeli’s integrated solution combines a total of four phases of transformation of the monastery and its surroundings. The first part’s focal point is on the revitalization of the monastery itself, which is in poor condition. The project includes the restoration of the chapel’s plaster layers, floors, and stone portals. Additionally, an access ramp will be installed between the church ruins and the ambit, and a new exhibition highlighting the area’s history will be developed.

The second phase aims to rejuvenate and open the southern section of the monastery garden, previously inaccessible to the public. Tree planting and durable garden furniture will turn the area into a relaxing retreat for both residents and visitors. The project’s third phase involves the construction of a new information centre, featuring a terrace with seating, providing views of the garden and the historic church ruins.

The plan is also to connect Ivančice and Dolní Kounice with a 15-kilometer cycle path, which will also be connected to the international Greenway cycle path leading between Krakow and Vienna. The four-kilometre asphalt section intended for cyclists and pedestrians should be ready in the autumn of 2025.

“The presented project in Dolní Kounice with an extension to the surrounding area is a perfect example of what words like ‘integrated solution’ and ‘territorial investment’ mean. In one locality, it was possible to connect projects with different goals and orientations, from the protection of cultural heritage to tourism and transport, and the result will be beneficial for locals and visitors, including the residents of Brno,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of the City of Brno and Chair of the Steering Committee of the Brno Metropolitan Region.

​​The total cost for restoring the monastery building and gardens, along with constructing the information center, is CZK 34.3 million. Over CZK 28 million of this amount is funded through the European Union’s IROP 2021-2027 program, via the Integrated Territorial Investments of the Brno Metropolitan Region.

“In 2026, we will continue construction and restoration work in the area, cultivating the garden and the forecourt of the church. The site of the Rosa Coeli Monastery is a truly exceptional monument of great cultural importance. We want to transform it in a modern and sensitive way into a pleasant part of the public space, and make it accessible so that it primarily serves people,” explains the Vicar General of the Brno Diocese, Pavel Kafka.