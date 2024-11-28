Teplarny Brno Announces Reduction In Municipal Heating Price For 2025

Teplárny Brno, the municipal heating and power company, has announced a reduction in the price of heat energy supplied to households in the city. This is the third price reduction since November 2022, to a total reduction of 32% (CZK 490/GJ excluding VAT).

From 1 January 2025, the price of heat energy at the output of the secondary network, which affects the vast majority of households, will be CZK 1,030/GJ excluding VAT (CZK 1,154/GJ including VAT) and at the output of the primary network it will be CZK 870/GJ excluding VAT (CZK 974/GJ including VAT).

A number of key measures by Teplárny Brno enabled the price reduction: securing favourable purchase prices for natural gas; increasing income from the sale of electricity in the end customer segment; and the continuing positive trend of lower heat distribution costs. The share of heat produced by SAKO Brno is also a stabilizing element.

“This step is possible thanks to a number of effective measures taken by both the company itself and the people of Brno,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “They also deserve thanks for responsible energy management. The lower price will bring welcome savings on energy costs to the city’s residents and contribute to the overall quality of life in our city.”

“We are fulfilling our promise to our customers that we will reduce the price of heat in the event of obtaining a more favourable price for natural gas,” said Teplárny Brno CEO Petr Fajmon. “However, we continue to work to ensure that our price remains fully competitive in the long term, regardless of the development of natural gas supplies.”

To this end, Fajmon mentioned the construction of a biomass source, currently underway at the company’s Brno-sever operation, and preparations for the hot water pipeline project, which should bring heat to Brno from the Dukovany nuclear plant. The company also intends to increase the share of photovoltaics in their mix of energy sources.

Heating sales in the 2023/2024 season were the lowest in history for Teplárny Brno. Not only did Brno residents and companies use less heating, but the warmer months at the beginning of 2024 saw a 15% decrease in consumption, saving the average Brno household around CZK 3,000 for the period, according to Přemysl Měchura, CFO of Teplárny Brno.