Winter Ice Rink Is Now Open On Brno’s Moravské Náměstí

After a successful winter last year, the park on Moravské náměstí is once again hosting a public ice rink, with newly modernised visitor facilities. The ice rink will remain in operation even after the Christmas markets have closed.

The park on Moravák, which underwent a complete reconstruction in 2022, hosted the ice rink for the first time last year, attracting a record of over 24,000 visitors from December to the end of February. Before that, the ice rink was located in the square opposite, next to the statue of Jošt.

“The ice rink on Moravské náměstí completes the beautiful Christmas atmosphere of Brno,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “At the same time, it is the only ice rink in the city center where the public can skate in the open air. It became clear right from the start that placing the ice rink in place of the popular water feature was a success. Thanks to this, the park is alive all year round.”

Credit: Brno-Střed

The ice rink, measuring approximately 800 square metres, welcomed its first skaters at the beginning of this week. It can accommodate up to 120 visitors at a time. The facilities include changing rooms, lockers, a refreshment stand, and a shop renting skates and other sports equipment for beginner skaters. Following upgrades this year, the changing rooms are now roofed and the main entrance has also been modified.

“The rink is open every day from 10am to 9pm,” said the mayor of the Brno-střed district, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS). “Visitors can skate in two-hour blocks. The length of operation will depend on the weather. We plan to keep the ice rink in the park at least until the end of January.”

Mencl also invited the public to the ceremonial opening of the skating season on Friday, 29 November at 5 pm. The program will include a figure skating performance by the TJ Stadion Brno team, a light show, and free skating for the public.

Credit: Brno-Střed

At other times, admission to the rink will cost CZK 140 for a two-hour skating session per adult. Children under 15 and senior citizens will pay CZK 70. Kids under 6 years of age can skate for free. The Brno-stred district is paying over CZK 3 million to operate the rink.

“We are not operating the rink for profit, but as a public service,” said Mencl. “We will be happy if the proceeds from the entrance fee cover operating costs. In addition, this season, children from elementary and kindergarten schools in our city district will be able to use the sports field for free,” added Mayor Vojtěch Mencl about the sports field, which the city hall manages through its contributory organization, the Kraví hora Sports and Recreational Complex.