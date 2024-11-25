New Exhibition Showcases The Diversity of Nativity Scenes From Around The World

A new exhibition will highlight the diversity and variety of nativity scenes from around the world, featuring examples from various other European countries as well as every other continent. The exhibition will be on display in the Mitrovský Summer Palace in Brno from 30 November 2024 to 12 January 2025.

This year, the exhibition will expand beyond its normal presentation of classic nativity settings from Bohemia, Moravia and Slovakia, already well-known to many people in Brno. The exhibition will be centred around perspectives of the nativity in European countries, providing a rare opportunity to compare customs in different countries. The Mitrovský Summer Palace will thus contain examples of scenes from Austria, Germany, Poland and Portugal. Part of the presentation from European countries will be the well-known Saxon floor pyramids or popular nutcrackers.

To complement the exhibition, the exhibition will also feature other nativity scenes from around the world, to shine a light on the diversity and cultural differences that accompany nativity scenes from one country to another. These scenes will include examples from Peru, Japan and Mexico, which are highly mediated by local cultures, aesthetics, and resources.

For example, the African nativity scenes on display are noted for their use of available natural materials, including palm, leaves, corn husks and dried fruits. Other unconventional examples will include a hipster nativity scene from the United States.

All of the nativity scenes exhibited are made by artisans, using different materials – ceramics, stone, wood or fabric, before being painted in vivid colours. The exhibition will also feature video footage of different customs from around the world of Christmas and New Year celebrations.