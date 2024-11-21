Robbie Williams To Perform At Prague’s O2 Arena in September 2025 

The British pop singer Robbie Williams will perform in Prague as part of his European tour at the O2 Arena on 7 September 2025. The global icon will perform in cities across the UK, Ireland and Europe starting from summer 2025, where fans can see him perform live two years after his last European tour.

The tour announcement comes a month before the release of the musical biopic film ‘Better Man’, portraying Williams as a CGI monkey.

The film is based on the true story of Williams’s life, following his journey and evolution from childhood to being the youngest member of the boyband Take That. The musical will investigate the challenges faced by one of the most famous singers in the world on his road to fame, as well as the struggles he encountered because of his celebrity.

Williams holds several records for live performances, including the Guinness World Record for his 2006 world tour which sold more than 1.6 million tickets in a single day, and the record attendance of 375,000 fans over three nights at his legendary Knebworth shows, which has never been broken in the UK.

He has sold over 85 million albums around the world, had 14 UK Number 1 albums, and won 18 Brit awards.

Ticket prices for the concert in Prague are from CZK 2,690, and are available from Ticketmaster and Ticketportal.