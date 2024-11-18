This Year’s Christmas Šalina, Launching 23 November, Will Be Decorated Both Inside and Out

This year, Brno’s Christmas Šalina will be decorated not only from the outside, but also inside with a tree, decorations, gifts and fireplace. The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will operate the festival tram on a circular route around the city centre from 23 November to 23 December.

“After years of running a Christmas party, we wanted to bring a change to the people of Brno,” said Miloš Havránek, CEO of DPMB. “Since this tram has long been a decoration and a welcome addition to Advent in the city, we decided to cosy up its interior as well, to support the Christmas atmosphere. The interior decoration is dominated by a wooden fireplace in the rear of the carriage, which was made by joiners and carpenters from our central workshops. The atmosphere will be complemented by a Christmas tree, gifts, and decorations on the windows and handrails.”

The Christmas tram will pass through the city from 23 November to 23 December at 30 minute intervals from 1pm to 8:30pm on a special route: Česká – Malinovského náměstí – Hlavní nádraží – Náměstí Svobody –– Česká – Šilingrovo náměstí – Nové sady – Hlavní nádraží – Náměstí Svobody – Česká. Regular fares will be charged on the line. Tram lines 4 and 9 will be diverted during these times.

For the first time this year, the decorated Party Šalina will occasionally alternate on the route. “Many people from Brno do not know our Party Šalina at all, or only from the outside, when it circles the city. So we will occasionally be running it on the route instead of the Christmas tram, decorated with garlands on the inside and light panels on the outside,” added Havránek.

DPMB will also be operating a new year tram, as per tradition, which has a Christmas sticker with a New Year’s wish. The Anitra type tram with registration number 1812 will run through the city on regular lines up to Tří králů. Passengers will see this tram on lines 2, 3 and 5.

DPMB will also once again be operating a sales stand in the market on Náměstí Svobody, selling souvenirs of the specially decorated Dragon-type tram from 22 November to 23 December, every day from 1pm to 8pm.