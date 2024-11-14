City of Brno Introduces New Standard Guidelines For Bicycle and Scooter Storage Facilities

The Brno Architect’s Office, in cooperation with the city’s Department of Transport, has drawn up new guidelines for the storage of bicycles and scooters, providing clear and uniform requirements for the marking, location, and form of storage furniture.

The new standards, approved today by Brno City Council, are intended to improve cycling conditions in the city while contributing to the improvement of public spaces. The standards will become binding from 1 December 2024 for the departments of the City of Brno and its contributory organisations, and are recommended for city districts and commercial companies.

The new standard introduces uniform requirements for furniture, meaning stainless steel racks to enable safe parking and locking of bicycles and scooters. The stands are designed to ensure stability, accessibility and resistance to vandalism and corrosion. The design, which has been trialled on the city streets for several years, has advantages in terms of sustainability and low maintenance costs. The round shape of the structure also prevents damage to the bicycle frame when parking.

“With the new standard for storage places for bicycles and scooters, we are responding to the ever-growing interest in bicycle transport and the need for adequate infrastructure,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for ​​transport. “This document provides clear and understandable instructions to ensure that cyclists find quality and safe places to park their bikes across the city, as they requested in a recent cycling survey.”

Part of the new standard is the recommended marking of places, depending on the locality. In the city conservation area, it will be recommended to mark storage areas with a stone tile with the silhouette of a bicycle; in other parts of the city it will be possible to use concrete smooth paving or absorbent paving. The document specifies the minimum dimensions of stand and storage areas, border details, and the minimum width of the sidewalk.