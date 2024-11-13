Direct Flights From Brno to Malaga Will Start In March

A new regular direct route from Brno to Málaga in Spain will begin in spring 2025, operated by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair. The first flight will take place on 31 March and will fly regularly twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. The carrier will start ticket sales on Friday, 15 November.

Regular flights to Málaga, the sixth largest city in Spain and the second largest in Andalucia, will begin with the transition to the summer flight schedule on 31 March. Ryanair already operates two other regular routes from Brno, to Stansted in London and Bergamo in Italy. The Brno–Málaga route will depart on Mondays at 11:05 am and on Thursdays at 2:10 pm. In the opposite direction, the line from Málaga will depart at 7:15 am on Mondays and 10:20 am on Thursdays.

“We are very happy that passengers will be able to use another regular line from Brno airport from spring,” said Milan Kratina, chairman of the board of Brno Airport. “It is a very attractive destination that will satisfy a wide range of visitors with its offer of sandy beaches, as well as historical monuments and rich cultural life. I greatly appreciate the support of the city and the region, thanks to which it was possible to complete this project.”

“Málaga is undoubtedly a very attractive tourist destination that can be visited practically all year round thanks to its climate,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport, who initiated the negotiations on the new regular flight. “In addition to Málaga, we are currently considering other destinations, and I believe that we will confirm at least one in the near future. Our goal is to constantly look for opportunities to expand the network of regular flights and thus improve the connection between Brno and European countries in particular.”

“The experience with a similar line from Ostrava, which started operating this year, is very good,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “I assume that there will be similar interest in this connection in Brno and South Moravia. Málaga has a lot in common with Brno – there is a trade fair, congress centre, and a university there, and this cosmopolitan city can boast an interesting cultural range.”