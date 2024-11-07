Open Fashion Studios Festival Showcases The ‘Moravian Manchester’

For the second year, the Open Fashion Studios Festival, organised by TIC Brno, is returning to the city from 28 November to 1 December. Brno has long been nicknamed the ‘Moravian Manchester’ for its production of clothing materials, and today is home to independent fashion designers shaping new collections while embracing sustainability, quality, originality and localism. The festival will welcome 25 studios during its four days, presenting on-trend designers and workshops.

The main goal of the festival is to help people discover the fashion world with a walk-through behind the scenes of Brno’s couture, as well as introducing the public to in vogue creators who are mindful of creating sustainable and original pieces of clothing.

A fashion show will take place on 28 November at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Žluty kopeč water tanks. This show will present models representing contemporary Brno fashion studios. Creations by students of the Ecotextile Design and Clothing Design studio from the Secondary School of Art and Art and Design will also be presented on the runway.

On 29-30 November, the public will be able to visit fashion designers’ ateliers. Among the designers presenting their workshop, Denisa Nová will open her studio to the public and present her work, explaining her vision of fashion and answering any clothing-related questions.

T-shirt printing workshops for children will also take place on 29-30 November at the Youngprimitive workshop at Ječná 26b, as a first step in understanding the creation process in fashion, making it accessible for children who will have freedom in the design of their t-shirt.

A chaperoned program conducted by curator Andrea Březinová will present selected studies from this year’s designers on Friday, 29 November, and there will be a workshop for children and families with designer Maria Mukařovská on Sunday, 1 December in the Designlab of the Moravian Gallery.

Open Fashion Studios gives an opportunity to those interested in fashion to observe creative processes in action, find out how designers’ workshops operate, and meet local artists.

To find more about the Open Fashion Festival’s program and tickets click on this link.