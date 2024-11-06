Brno Christmas To Feature an Extensive Musical Program of Czech Stars and Local Performers

As well as the famous markets, the upcoming Brno Christmas festival will also feature a rich program of musical entertainment. Dozens of concerts will be held on Zelny trh, featuring leading domestic musicians and representatives of the local Brno scene. All performances were organised thanks to record proceeds from the public auction for market stalls.

Brno Christmas, which takes over several squares in the centre of the city, will kick off on 15 November, with a ceremonial opening concert by the popular singer and presenter Leoš Mareš, who will perform on Zelny trh from 7 pm.

“We devoted a lot of effort to the preparation of the cultural program and I am glad that we managed to attract well-known performers to the Christmas markets,” said the 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-střed district, Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), with responsibility for ​​trade and services. “We worked closely with the vendors to build the program. We are paying for all the concerts from the proceeds of the public auction, in which we auctioned off commercial spaces for food and drink vendors. The revenue was approximately CZK 21 million, which is CZK 10 million more than last year. We promised the sellers in advance that we will invest all collected money back by Christmas.”

Following the concert by Leoš Mareš, the festive program on the historic square will also see shows by singers Monika Bagárová and Lenny, the musician Lipo, Jasná Páka with David Koller, and many others. As is traditional, children from kindergartens and primary schools will also perform on the stage, along with a range of local acts.

“I am pleased that we managed to significantly improve the cultural program and at the same time maintain traditional Christmas values,” added Oulehlová. “At Zelny trh, almost half of the places are once again occupied by craftsmen and bearers of folk traditions, who pay a reduced rent. At the statue of Jošt on Moravské náměstí, we are providing free stands for up to 60 non-profit organisations. We also devoted a lot of space to the program for families with children, and a lot of the activities and attractions are also free.”

For further information about the program of entertainment and attractions included within Brno Christmas, visit the website vanocebrno.cz or the Vánoce Brno social networks.