Voting Now Open For City of Brno’s Participatory Budgeting Scheme

74 projects have advanced to the final stage of this year’s Dáme na vás (“Over to you”) participatory budgeting scheme. The residents of Brno will now decide which of them will be implemented, in an online vote which starts today and runs throughout November.

Those who are over 18 years of age and permanently resident in Brno can cast their votes through the BrnoiD full account or through the website. Each voter has 5 upvotes and 2 downvotes, which can be divided between several projects. However, each proposal can be given a maximum of 2 positive votes. The gallery of final projects is available here.

Just like last year, the voting will be accompanied by a travelling exhibition. The first stop is Náměstí Svobody, where panels showing the proposals will be on display until 7 November. From 4-7 November, from 10 am to 5 pm, there will be an information stand in the square, where residents can find assistance on how to vote or ask any other questions.

Subsequently, the exhibition will move to Mendlovo náměstí from 8-29 November. The information booth will be there every Wednesday, (13, 20 and 27 November) from 2 to 5 pm.

Foreign residents of Brno are also entitled to vote in the poll, but must verify their identity manually, either by emailing damenavas@brno.cz, or visiting the Dáme na vás stands on namesti Svobody or Mendlovo náměstí at the opening times mentioned above.

This year, CZK 35 million is earmarked for the participatory budget, with a maximum of CZK 10 million to be invested in one district.