Finland’s The Rasmus Set To Perform In Brno In 2025 As Part of World Tour

November 2025 will see Finish rock band The Rasmus return to the Czech Republic and perform at Brno’s Sono Centrum.

Following the release of their new single ‘Rest in Pieces’, the band will kick off its international ‘Weirdo Tour’ tour in September of next year, with only one night scheduled for the Czech Republic.

Formed in 1990, the heavy metal group has since become one of Finland’s most famous cultural exports, representing the country in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and selling over five million albums worldwide.

The band’s 2003 album Dead Letters signalled their major commercial breakthrough and won numerous international awards, including the ‘Best Nordic Act’ category at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, frontman Lauri Ylönen said: “It’s shaping up to be a massive tour and there’s more dates to come. We can’t wait to hang out with our fans. It’s going to be fun to see them again, we’re like family.”

Tickets are on sale now on the Ticketmaster, Ticketportal and GoOut platforms, starting from CZK 1,290. More information about tour dates and prices can be found on the band’s website.