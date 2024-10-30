Mothergood: Wellness Community For Mothers Is Expanding Its Services To Brno

Mothergood, a wellness community founded in Prague, has recently expanded its services to Brno. Led by founder Chantelle Tuma, a Canadian native and mother of two, the community is dedicated to supporting mothers with expert-led resources that address both the physical and emotional demands of motherhood, as well as practical tools and knowledge.

Chantelle, a passionate advocate for women’s health, created Mothergood to provide mothers with the support she felt was often missing. “We believe every mother deserves care and community,” she said.

Mothergood’s diverse services are designed to guide mothers from pregnancy through the postpartum period and beyond. They offer expert-led classes, including pre and postnatal movement classes tailored to build strength, resilience, and flexibility. Classes are baby-friendly, making them accessible for mothers with children in tow, and cater to all fitness levels.

In addition to movement, mental health support is a cornerstone of Mothergood’s services. Through workshops on postpartum well-being and maternal mental health, Mothergood helps mothers address the unique psychological challenges of motherhood with a strong network of support.

The community also offers specialised workshops on birth, lactation, and infant nutrition, among other topics, for new and experienced mothers alike. Certified nutrition specialists lead sessions on infant and child nutrition, covering everything from introducing solids to managing picky eating—a common concern for many parents.

By expanding to Brno, Mothergood aims to connect more mothers with the resources and community they need. With both in-person and digital services, Mothergood ensures mothers can access support however fits best with their lives. Most services are in English, although the community is providing a growing range of services in Czech.

For more information about classes, workshops, and resources tailored to support mothers, see the Mothergood website.