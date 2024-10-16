Chinese Embassy Objects To Former Taiwanese President Tsai’s Visit To Prague

Prague, Oct 15 (CTK) – The Chinese embassy in Prague has objected to the visit of former Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen to the Czech capital, where she attended the Forum 2000 conference on Monday and met the speakers of both houses of the Czech Parliament.

In a statement, the embassy called on the Czech authorities to uphold the so-called “One China principle” and respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Beijing considers the island country to be a breakaway province, and describes political forces close to the former president as separatists. Despite Chinese threats, Taiwan has operated de facto independently since 1949. The Chinese regime frequently expresses its disapproval at contact between foreign politicians and Taiwanese officials, on the grounds that such contact implies recognition of the island’s independence. The Chinese government has repeatedly criticised Czech politicians due to their regular contact with Taiwanese counterparts.

“China’s position on the Taiwan issue is consistent and clear and it is firmly opposed to any separatists for ‘Taiwan’s independence’ under any name travelling to countries that have established diplomatic relations with China,” said the Chinese embassy in Prague.

Tsai Ing-wen told the Forum 2000 conference on Monday that Taiwan has faced more than half a century of Chinese intimidation. The threats have intensified since it began to be part of the international community, she said, and since democratic leaders expressed their support and willingness to cooperate and visit Taiwan. In Prague, she met Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil (ODS) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09), both of whom have visited Taiwan in the past.

The visit was Tsai Ing-wen’s first trip to Europe since leaving office in May. Apart from Prague, she will also visit the European Parliament in Brussels.