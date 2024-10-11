Demolition Plan Approved For Za Lužánkami Football Stadium, Creating Open Public Area

On Wednesday, 9 October, Brno city councillors approved a plan for the demolition of the Za Lužánkami football stadium, which will see the unstable grandstand structures removed, but leave the ramparts in place. After remodelling of the terrain, the entire area will be grassed over and opened to the public.

“The stands of the unused and dilapidated stadium are unstable and in a state of disrepair,” said the Brno city councillor for sport Tomáš Aberl. “That’s why last May, on the basis of expert advice, we had to definitively close not only the sports ground, but also the surrounding area, for security reasons. We have now approved the minimum scope for the demolition; while the structures of the stands will be destroyed, we will leave the ramparts.”

He added that totally unusable waste will be removed, but crushed rubble and soil will remain in place so that the load on the area remains stable. Subsequently, everything will be grassed over in order to create a safe, freely accessible public space until a final decision is taken on the future of the site.

The decision to demolish the building was agreed on 15 May 2023, and became legally binding on 23 October 2023. The project documentation for the demolition was prepared by the design office Architekti Hrůša & spol., Atelier Brno s.r.o. The costs of the works will be known only after the tender procedure is completed. The demolition is expected to take place in 2025. Discussions of the future use of the site are ongoing, and proposals should be submitted in the second half of 2025.