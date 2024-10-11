Prototyp Festival 2024: A Dazzling Blend of Architecture, Technology, Science and Light

The Prototyp autumn festival, which connects technology, science and art, is taking place for the 10th time this year, and its third year in the dramatic surroundings of the Žlutý Kopec reservoirs. The three giant water tanks will host art installations, parties and more over four days from 24-27 October.

Before becoming a place for art exhibitions and other cultural installations, Žlutý Kopec had a completely different purpose. Indeed, the construction of the reservoirs was connected to the rapid development of Brno in the second half of the 19th century.

As the city expanded significantly in size and population, a reliable source of water became absolutely essential. The city’s new system drew water from the Svratka River before purifying it, and pumping it into two pressure zones with their own water tanks. The lower pressure zone was situated on Žlutý Kopec, where the three voluminous water tanks were built.

Zluty Kopec reservoirs. Credit: Brno City Municipality

In 1997, the tanks were decommissioned, and the water management complex was abandoned and gradually forgotten.

They were then slated for demolition in 2014, but the publication of their photos created interest for a potential new use: transforming the tanks into a space for tourism, events, and other projects like the Prototyp Festival.

In 2019, the entire complex was declared a cultural monument by the Czech Ministry of Culture.

The uniqueness and size of these spaces also drew the attention of film-makers. One scene from the movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, released in 2019, was originally supposed to be shot in one of the tanks, but they were not accessible for the necessary equipment and number of people at that time. Now, however, the tanks can welcome film companies looking for an impressive place to shoot parts of their movies.

Thanks to some reconstruction and the addition of a staircase, the Prototyp Festival welcomed its visitors into the secrets of the Žlutý Kopec reservoirs for the first time in 2022, turning these dark places into an immersive show, where light emerges and dances on the edges of the water tanks, showcasing their architecture.

Credit: TIC Brno

For the 2024 edition, the tanks will be transformed into a living gallery presenting breathtaking audiovisual shows, fashion performance, light installations, immersive projections and more, from Thursday 24 to Sunday 27 October.

The festival will include workshops as well as music performances, and will feature artists including Michal Trpak, Katarzyna Tretyn, Pavol Soukal and Antonin Kindl.

Full admission to the event will be CZK 390 per person, or CZK 950 per family, with children under 6 able to enter for free. Further information about tickets and admission can be found at this website.

Please note that the Prototyp Festival is not suitable for people with increased sensitivity to light and stroboscopic effects. Sturdy shoes are also recommended, as the tour will cover uneven terrain. Nonetheless, wheelchairs and strollers are welcome at the festival. More information about the accessibility of the tanks is available on the above website.