Brno’s Skaters Mourn Removal of Cherished Concrete Block in City Centre

The City of Brno has removed a concrete block located on the pedestrian corner of Jakubska, directly across from St. James’s Church in Brno city centre. The block was originally meant to be a plinth for a forthcoming statue, but the purpose of this unfinished monument has been long forgotten by the vast majority of those who were ever aware of it, and it is now better remembered as a gathering place for skaters.

For over ten years, the corner of Jakubska functioned as a common area where different skate crews, including Yama skateboards from Vienna, Spotstore, various crews from Prague and Bratislava, and other assorted skaters, would share their enjoyment of the sport. Skaters of different ages would make use of the block and its surroundings throughout the day, until 11pm at the latest.

Credit: Lahiru Dewendra

After many years of casual use, the block has now been permanently removed by the authorities due to complaints from local private owners. The overnight disappearance of the heart of this skating corner has upset the Brno skating community, due to its practical and sentimental importance. Local skaters have expressed their dissatisfaction, arguing that their gatherings on that corner have always been friendly, legal and respectful. Two weeks ago, as a symbolic farewell, they placed candles on the spot where the block used to be.

A symbolic farewell to a beloved subcultural landmark. Credit: Lahiru Dewendra

“It has been an ideal skate spot for all of us here in Brno,” said Lahiru Dewendra, a frequent visitor to the spot. “It was easily accessible as it was right in the centre and skateable for all levels and age groups due to its size. Even kids aged 10-12 years old were often coming by after the end of their school days, so it was also a meeting point, a safe space for various age groups, which meant better cohesiveness between the youth and adult skaters. It infuriates me that once again the general public along with the city has interfered due to their narrow sense of understanding and acceptance of various communities.”

The block was located directly opposite St. James’s Church. Credit: Lahiru Dewendra

The skate community has already opened dialogue with the municipality, which is ongoing. Martin Hřivna, a representative of Spot, hopes the conversation will allow them to recover the block, if it has not already been destroyed, as he would like to relocate it somewhere else where people can continue to make the most of it.

The City of Brno’s urban planning office was contacted for comment.