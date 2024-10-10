Final Round of City of Brno’s Participatory Budgeting Scheme For 2024 Will Include 74 Projects

This year, the final round of the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dáme na vás (“Over to you”), will include 74 projects. During the year, all Brno residents were able to submit their proposals for improvements to the city, followed by public meetings and feasibility assessments of the submitted projects. The finalists were announced this week, and the voting will take place from 1-30 November.

CZK 35 million has been allocated to this year’s participatory budget, and a maximum of CZK 10 million can be invested in the territory of one city district.

“In this year’s edition of Dáme na vás, 105 proposals were submitted that were in accordance with the principles of participatory budgeting,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for citizen ​participation. “We subsequently organised several public meetings, where we introduced the participants to how participatory budgeting works and what awaits them. By the end of September, the projects were evaluated from the point of view of feasibility by both the municipality and the relevant city districts.”

74 proposals met the conditions and are advancing to the final round, compared to 56 last year.

For proposals that were deemed unfeasible, the most common reasons were: costs exceeding the CZK 5 million limit; dissent from the relevant city districts; conflicts with other city projects; failure to meet the conditions of the city’s urban plan; or the violation of a protected natural area.All 74 finalists can be viewed at the Dáme na vás website.