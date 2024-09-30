What Can You Expect At This Weekend’s Jobspin Fair?

The Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair is taking place at the Brno Exhibition Centre this Saturday, 5 October, from 10am to 5pm. As well as face-to-face meetings with recruiters, you can participate in a rich program of workshops, career consulting and more! Here we take a look at what exactly you can expect at the Jobspin fair.
Services For Visitors
- CV Consulting
Stop by the CV consultation table and have your CV optimised for free by the fair’s in-house expert professionals. This is a great opportunity to ensure your CV and LinkedIn profile are in the best shape possible, increasing your chances of impressing potential employers and standing out in the job market.
The expert CV consultants include Zdeněk Bartoň, Shaun Copple (Brno Breakthru), Dan Murphy, Emile Etamé (Profi Expats), and Taj Pelc (Tech Paradigm).
- IT & Tech Section
Connect with local employers hiring for IT and Tech roles, including Axians ICT CZ, RWS, Kyndryl Collaborative Czechia, and Garrett – Advancing Motion.
- Start a New Business
Emile Etamé from Profi Expats will be on hand to offer advice to those interested in starting their own business.
- Career Counselling
Career counselling will be provided by the South Moravia Center for Foreigners, as well as Helena Žertová and Petra Zemanová, independent Sales Directors at Mary Kay, and attorney-at-law Barbora Karetova.
- Czech Learning
Czech classes are provided by the South Moravian Center for Foreigners, and Czech tutor Eva Malenová.
There will also be refreshments and coffee for visitors and exhibitors provided by La Bombastica, and a free children’s play area provided in cooperation with the International School of Brno
Program
All presentations are free to enter:
- 10:10-10:55 – Presentation of Services for Foreigners Provided by the Czech Labour Office (in English)
- 11:00-11:45 – “Your career in a global service company” – Serco (English)
- 12:00-12:45 – “Hledám práci v Česku – co čekat a jak na to” (česky)
- 13:00-13:45 – “Change your job search mindset today!” (English)
- 14:00-14:45 – “Work in Czechia – Why? Where? What?” (English)
- 15:00-15:20 – “The Ombudsman’s Role in Protecting the Rights of Foreigners in the Czech Republic” (English)
- 15:25-15:45 – “Zaměstnávání držitelů dočasné ochrany a prevence pracovního vykořisťování” (česky)
- 16:00-16:45 – “Zdravotník cizinec v Česku, Cesta pro zdravotníky ze zemí mimo EU do českého zdravotnictví” (česky)
Workshops
Workshops are free to enter, but registration is required
- 10:10-10:40 – “Interview Preparation for Foreign Candidates – Boost Confidence & Success” (in English) – Book your seat
- 10:50-11:20 – “Nechybujte v češtině. Typické chyby rusky mluvících v češtině a jak s nimi pryč.” (česky) – Book your seat
- 11:30-12:00 – “Changes in Labour Law: Should You Rather Go Freelance?” (in English) – Book your seat
- 12:10-12:55 – “Zdravotní pojištění v České republice” (česky) – Book your seat
- 13:05-13:50 – “Showcasing Your Strengths to the World” (in English) – Book your seat
- 14:00-14:45 – “The Resilient Job Search” (in English) – Book your seat
- 14:55-15:25 – “In between jobs: your rights and obligations” (in English) – Book your seat
- 15:35-16:05 – “Obchodní příležitost s Mary Kay” – speciál především pro ženy (česky) – Book your seat
- 16:15-17:00 – “Career Mapping: Practical Strategies for Success” (in English) – Book your seat
Register for free now for the Jobspin Job Fair. The event take place under the auspices of Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova and South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich. For all the information about the event in one place, see the Jobspin Job Fair website.
