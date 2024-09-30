What Can You Expect At This Weekend’s Jobspin Fair?

The Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair is taking place at the Brno Exhibition Centre this Saturday, 5 October, from 10am to 5pm. As well as face-to-face meetings with recruiters, you can participate in a rich program of workshops, career consulting and more! Here we take a look at what exactly you can expect at the Jobspin fair.

Services For Visitors

CV Consulting

Stop by the CV consultation table and have your CV optimised for free by the fair’s in-house expert professionals. This is a great opportunity to ensure your CV and LinkedIn profile are in the best shape possible, increasing your chances of impressing potential employers and standing out in the job market.

The expert CV consultants include Zdeněk Bartoň, Shaun Copple (Brno Breakthru), Dan Murphy, Emile Etamé (Profi Expats), and Taj Pelc (Tech Paradigm).

IT & Tech Section

Connect with local employers hiring for IT and Tech roles, including Axians ICT CZ, RWS, Kyndryl Collaborative Czechia, and Garrett – Advancing Motion.

Start a New Business

Emile Etamé from Profi Expats will be on hand to offer advice to those interested in starting their own business.

Career Counselling

Career counselling will be provided by the South Moravia Center for Foreigners, as well as Helena Žertová and Petra Zemanová, independent Sales Directors at Mary Kay, and attorney-at-law Barbora Karetova.

Czech Learning

Czech classes are provided by the South Moravian Center for Foreigners, and Czech tutor Eva Malenová.

There will also be refreshments and coffee for visitors and exhibitors provided by La Bombastica, and a free children’s play area provided in cooperation with the International School of Brno

Program

All presentations are free to enter:

10:10-10:55 – Presentation of Services for Foreigners Provided by the Czech Labour Office (in English)

11:00-11:45 – “Your career in a global service company” – Serco (English)

12:00-12:45 – “Hledám práci v Česku – co čekat a jak na to” (česky)

13:00-13:45 – “Change your job search mindset today!” (English)

14:00-14:45 – “Work in Czechia – Why? Where? What?” (English)

15:00-15:20 – “The Ombudsman’s Role in Protecting the Rights of Foreigners in the Czech Republic” (English)

15:25-15:45 – “Zaměstnávání držitelů dočasné ochrany a prevence pracovního vykořisťování” (česky)

16:00-16:45 – “Zdravotník cizinec v Česku, Cesta pro zdravotníky ze zemí mimo EU do českého zdravotnictví” (česky)

Workshops

Workshops are free to enter, but registration is required

Register for free now for the Jobspin Job Fair. The event take place under the auspices of Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova and South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich. For all the information about the event in one place, see the Jobspin Job Fair website.

