11th FutureGate Film Festival Beams Down To Brno From 8-13 October

The 11th edition of the FutureGate science-fiction film and culture festival will arrive in Brno next month, running from 8-13 October at Kino Art and the Brno Observatory and Planetarium, and focused on the theme of artificial intelligence.

Taking place in eight cities across the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the festival is the largest of its kind in central Europe. This year’s program features the annual international competition of films premiered in the Czech Republic, as well as a host of classic sci-fi titles, and various guest speakers.

Following the commencement of events in Prague, the Brno section of the program will start on Tuesday, 8 October, with a screening of Ryan Ward’s supernatural family drama Daughter of the Sun. Other notable features include 12 Monkeys, Brazil, Paprika, and Metropolis, which will include a live musical accompaniment from Brno-based musician HRTL.

In addition to the extensive list of film screenings, the festival will also host panel discussions on topics related to artificial intelligence.

On Sunday, 13 October, an event entitled ‘Will we teach machines to think and feel?’ will take place at the Brno Observatory and Planetarium, involving a conversation between scientists and academics from the Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics at the Czech Technical University in Prague, among others.

More information about the history of the festival, various ticket offers, and a full list of events can be found on the festival website.