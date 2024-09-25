Number of Czech Medical Graduates To Increase From Next Year

The number of medical graduates in the Czech Republic will increase by 400 from next year, Health Ministry officials said today. According to the ministry, more than 90% of Czechs, 60% of Slovaks and 80% of other foreign students who study in Czech-language medical courses remain in the country after graduation.

“Medical schools will produce about 1,700 graduates a year for the next six years, around 10,200 new doctors, a quarter of the current number,” said Ladislav Dusek, director of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (UZIS).

In the past three years, he said, roughly 2,000 people commenced their studies, and nearly 1,700 students have entered attestation training after medical school this year.

“New graduates need to be directed into the necessary fields,” Dusek said. For example, he added, the field of paediatrics, which is lacking general practitioners for children, has seen an average of 250 doctors studying every year in recent years.

Fewer doctors are needed in hospitals, according to current data. “The need for and production of acute inpatient care is declining, by at least 20% in the last ten years,” Dušek said.

The Health Ministry launched a program to increase the numbers of medical students in 2019, under minister Adam Vojtech (for ANO). A similar programme is now being developed for non-medical professions. Health Minister Vlastimil Valek (TOP 09) said representatives of all government parties approved this program, and it would have a budget of CZK 420 million.

Dusek said general nurses are the most needed, as well as radiology assistants and paramedics.

Training of doctors is one of the points included in the agreement from the end of 2023 that averted a protest by doctors, who terminated their agreements to work overtime in hospitals. Other demands were limiting overtime, unifying pay, and increasing salaries.

Deputy Health Minister Vaclav Platenik (KDU-CSL) said that all the points of last December’s agreement have been fulfilled, except for the bill on remuneration that is to be sent to the healthcare trade unions and the Czech Doctors Chamber today, ahead of negotiations on Thursday.