Spolu and Mayors Agree Ruling Coalition For South Moravia; Grolich Remains Governor

Jan Grolich (KDU-ČSL) will remain the governor of the South Moravian Region for the next election period. At a meeting last night, the Spolu electoral alliance and the Mayors for South Moravia agreed on a coalition deal, with 35 seats in the regional assembly out of 65.

“The individual entities represented in this agreement, aware of their responsibility for the future development and direction of the South Moravian region, declare their willingness to participate in the joint management of the region,” reads the text of the agreement. Representatives of all parties announced the deal in a press conference after the meeting.

“KDU-ČSL will nominate a governor who, in addition to the existing areas, will also have health care under him,” said Grolich, adding that he would be nominated for the position.

The composition of the regional council was all but finalised during the meeting. KDU-CSL will occupy the governorship, as well as the council posts of health, finance, security, regional smart strategy, social and family policy, and property. The Civic Democrats (ODS) will nominate the 1st Deputy Governor for transport and sport, as well as representatives for investment, education, and the environment and energy portfolio. TOP09 will nominate the councillor for regional development, and the Mayors those for culture and planning policy.

Spolu (ODS, KDU-ČSL, TOP09) won almost 40% of the vote in the weekend election, taking 31 seats. ANO came second with 28.79% (22 seats). The other three lists which made it into the assembly, with four seats each, were the Communist-led Stacilo! list (6.03%), an SPD-led coalition of four far-right parties (5.73%), and the Mayors (5.68%), who will now join the Spolu-led council.

The Pirate Party dropped from 14% to 3%, losing all 10 of their seats in the assembly.