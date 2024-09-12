Most Czechs Would Vote For Kamala Harris For US President, Says Poll

Sixty-nine percent of Czechs would vote for Democrat Kamala Harris as president of the United States, while 31% would vote for Republican Donald Trump, according to the latest poll by the NMS Market Research agency.

The poll was carried out on 1,000 Czech respondents in September. The figures exclude the 4.9% of respondents who were unable to express a preference.

The same poll carried out in Slovakia found that Harris would also win there, but by a smaller margin than in the Czech Republic.

The US presidential election will be held on 5 November.

Harris found more support among the majority of Czechs, irrespective of their age and education, but the highest was among university graduates and the 35-44 age group. She was more popular among both women and men.

Trump’s highest support was in the 25-34 age group.

Supporters of the Civic Democrats (ODS), Mayors and Independents (STAN), TOP 09, Pirates, ANO, and Prisaha preferred Harris to Trump. Trump was preferred by voters of the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy and the extra-parliamentary Communist Party.

“What is interesting is the support of the Czech Communist Party voters for Donald Trump, even though he regularly attacks Kamala Harris by calling her a communist and a Marxist,” said NMS Market Research analyst Tereza Friedrichova. “It can be seen that the Communist electorate is dominated by national conservative currents and anti-systemicism. What Communist voters probably appreciate about Trump is his tough stance on immigration, NATO and the war in Ukraine, but also his friendly attitude toward Russia.”

In Slovakia, 59% of those expressing a preference would vote for Harris and 41% for Trump, though almost 30% did not express a preference. The poll showed that most voters of the ruling Smer-SD and far-right Slovak National Party supported Trump, while the ruling Hlas-SD and the opposition Progressive Slovakia and Christian Democrats (KDH) supported Harris.