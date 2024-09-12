Czech Man Sets Fire To Polish Police Officers At Border

A 29-year-old Czech man poured petrol on two Polish police officers and set them on fire at a gas station in the village of Chalupki on the Czech-Polish border near Ostrava. According to reports from Novinky.cz today, the attack took place around 9am on Wednesday.

The service station operator called the police after drunken men threatened to set fire to the facility. When the patrol arrived at the scene, one of the men grabbed a petrol gun, doused the officers with fuel and then set them on fire, the nowiny.pl Polish server reported.

One policeman suffered burns on his neck, while another complained of dizziness after inhaling fumes from the petrol. The police officers detained the men and then went to hospital for medical observation. They are not in life-threatening danger, according to nowiny.pl.