Police Raid Seat of Prague Archbishopric Over Suspected Fraud

Detectives from the National Centre Against Organised Crime (NCOZ) conducted raids at the seat of the Prague Archbishopric yesterday as part of a fraud investigation. According to reports from the iROZHLAS.cz server and Czech Radio, the archbishopric itself is the victim of the alleged fraud.

Supervising prosecutor Jiri Prazak told Czech Television that the criminal activity is related to the transfer of real estate owned by the archbishopric.

NCOZ spokesman Jaroslav Ibehej confirmed to CTK that the unit was carrying out criminal proceedings, without giving further details. He said that only the public prosecutor has the right to inform the media about the case.

Prazak said police officers are intervening in other places besides the Archbishopric seat. Criminal investigators are gathering evidence, he said.

No one has yet been arrested or charged in the case. “We don’t plan to prosecute any person now,” Prazak told Czech Television. The estimated amount involved in the case is around CZK 200 million, he said.