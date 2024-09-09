Affordable Municipal Housing in Brno Now Open To Young Single People

Being able to pay the rent alone is not easy, but the notion of obtaining a municipal apartment in Brno as a young working person was until recently highly unrealistic. However, the city has now made available 12 affordable municipal flats designed specially for young people living alone.

The apartments are mostly one-room apartments up to 40 square metres in size. They can be rented from the city by individuals under 40 years of age, on condition that the applicant does not own real estate intended for housing, has no debts to the city, and has an income not higher than the average gross salary but not lower than half of it. Applications are also open to foreign nationals provided they have permanent residence in the Czech Republic.

There are currently 12 apartments on offer, including city centre flats on Rybářská, Moravské náměstí and Orlí, and others in Královo Pole, Černovice and Židenice, as well as an apartment in a newly renovated building at Hálková 4 in Brno-Husovice. The rental price per square metre per month ranges from CZK 100 to 122.80.

Anyone interested can apply for one or more of the apartments on offer, until 28 September. Applications will be drawn separately for each unit. The lease will be signed for three years, with the possibility of repeated extension by two years, until the tenant reaches the age of 40. Further conditions are available here.

The city’s current offer of municipal flats also includes 23 starter apartments for couples and one apartment on Vlhká for a single parent. The starter apartments are located in properties at Lomená 48, Běhounská 17, Vojtova 9, Orlí 7, Stamicova 11 and Mostecká 12. Ten units are in the newly renovated building at Hálková 4.

Some of these flats are larger, three-room apartments reserved for families with at least one child. Couples without children can apply for the smaller ones. The rental prices of these flats vary according to the location and condition of the apartment, ranging from CZK 94.10 to 122.84 per square metre per month.

Applications for these close a week earlier, on 21 September. A complete list of offered apartments, including more detailed information about specific units, can be found here.