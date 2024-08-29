E.ON’s Free Ekofestival 2024 Will Take Over Nova Zbrojovka This Saturday

This Saturday, 31 August, from 1pm, Brno’s Nova Zbrojovka will host the E.ON Ekofestival 2024, a free-entry, family-friendly event combining ecology and entertainment.

Last year’s Ekofestival took place in Prague, and was attended by 5,000 visitors. This year, E.ON has organised two such events, according to CEO Claudia Viohl; the first was in June in České Budějovice, attracting over 14,000 visitors, and the second will be this Saturday’s event in Brno.

The program will feature concerts by artists including Eddie Stoilow, Pam Rabbit, Mydy, Jitka Čvančarová, and Bára Poláková, and a series of workshops, interviews and other activities on the theme of ecology, as well as the announcement of the winner of E.ON’s environmental competition Energy Globe. The comperes for the day will be Martin Veselovský, Daniela Drtinová, Jan Kovařík, and Daniela Brzobohatá.

The accompanying program will include creative workshops and activities, such as cold therapy, street art, and a drone exhibition. There will also be a range of local gastronomy from South Moravian chefs. Actor and food blogger Lukáš Hejlík and space engineer Jan Lukačevič will appear for discussion sessions. Visitors can also participate in various ecological workshops, meet Pepper the robot, or exchange clothes and books at SWAP.

In addition, children and adults will be able to play a game across the whole area of the festival, during which they can vote for the E.ON Energy Globe Sympathy Award and thus compete for prizes including a Glamping voucher worth CZK 10,000. The evening entertainment will include a spectacular audio-visual show with lasers.

“We are preparing the whole festival in such a way that it not only discusses sustainability, but most importantly is sustainable itself,” said Vladimíra Gláserová from E.ON’s marketing department. “That’s why we are also applying for ‘Clean Festival’ certification issued by the Ekokom organisation, and why we are cooperating with CIRA Advisory, which oversees the sustainability of the festival.”

The complete program of the E.ON Ekofestival can be found on the website www.eon.cz/energy-globe/ekofestival.

Energy Globe

E.ON has been organising the E.ON Energy Globe competition in the Czech Republic for 16 years, bringing together innovative projects focused on sustainability and ecology. This year, 167 projects entered the competition, from which the expert jury selected six finalists to go on to a public vote on the website www.energyglobe.cz. The winner will take home the main prize of CZK 500,000 to develop their idea further.

“Every year I look forward to seeing the final projects, and every year I’m also proud of where the E.ON Energy Globe competition is heading and that we always move it one step further,” said Viohl.