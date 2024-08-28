MotoGP Road Motorcycling World Championship Race Will Return To Brno in 2025

The Grand Prix road motorcycling world championship event will return to Brno next year, after a five-year absence, Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) told reporters after today’s government meeting.

The state will provide financial support for the event through the National Sports Agency, he added.

Dorna Sports, the promoter of the championship, has agreed with the Autoclub of the Czech Republic, the government, the South Moravian Region, the City of Brno and the owner of the Brno circuit to go ahead with the event.

While in past years, the race was organised by the association founded jointly by the city and the region, it will now be organised by the Autoclub. The South Moravian Region and the City of Brno will help fund the event, but according to Autoclub President Jan Stovicek, private entities will provide a large part of the money.

Fiala, a native of Brno, said that the MotoGP in Brno is not just economically important, but it is also an event that has a cultural dimension with a great tradition.