Man Shoots Himself Dead at Zlin Regional Office; No One Else Was Injured

Before midday today, a middle-aged man shot himself dead in the Bata skyscraper in Zlin, which houses the regional and financial offices, police spokeswoman Monika Kozumplikova told CTK. No-one else was injured in the shooting.

Police evacuated the 12th floor of the building, which remains closed. Emergency staff found the man dead on arrival.

Sona Lickova, spokeswoman for the regional office, told CTK that the deceased man was not an employee of the office.

Criminal investigators are on the scene and access to the 12th floor of the building is forbidden. The rest of the building is open as normal. “No one is in danger,” added Lickova.

The regional office was also the scene of a shooting two years ago, when a 29-year-old man shot his ex-girlfriend dead in the building on 28 July 2022. The perpetrator subsequently attempted to commit suicide, and later succumbed to his serious injuries.

A few days after that shooting, regional councillors decided to tighten security measures at the regional office building. The number of security guards has been increased, magnetic doors have been installed on each floor of the building, and access to offices is only possible with an employee smart card.