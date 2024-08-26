Moravian Gallery To Host Protest Meeting Supporting Independence of Culture in Slovakia

The Moravian Gallery in Brno will hold a meeting on Wednesday in support of cultural independence and freedom of artistic expression in Slovakia, said spokeswoman Bohdana Slezak Holesova on Saturday.

The program will include a debate with Alexandra Kusa, the recently dismissed director of the Slovak National Gallery (SNG), who previously served as chief curator of the Moravian Gallery. Members of the public will be able to leave messages of support in front of the Palace of the Deputy Governor.

In recent weeks, the Slovak cultural scene has been convulsed by the actions of Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova, who was nominated to the government by the far-right Slovak National Party. In addition to Kusa, she also dismissed the director of the Slovak National Theatre, Matej Drlicka. The opposition has criticised her steps and protests have been held.

The Brno meeting is being prepared by the Moravian Gallery and the Open Culture platform. It will start at 5pm with speakers in front of the Deputy Governor’s Palace. The director and university teacher Bretislav Rychlik, the singer Iva Bittova, the artistic director of the Brno National Ballet Mario Radacovsky and the actress Alena Antalova are scheduled to attend.

“Solidarity with Slovak culture should be a Czech priority today,” said Rychlik. “It is not about gestures and proclamations, but about proving that Czech-Slovak reciprocity is not a mere rhetorical cliche, but a tool that we can use to help Slovakia today so that tomorrow Slovakia can help the Czech Republic.”

A debate with Kusa will follow in the courtyard of the palace, as well as a screening of the documentary “Beware, the SNG is falling!” about the reconstruction and modernisation of the Slovak National Gallery.

“I have followed the activities of the Slovak National Gallery for several years with great pride,” said Jan Press, director of the Moravian Gallery. “I was fascinated by how this institution was changing and the whole reconstruction was being implemented, which had no comparison in the Czech Republic in the gallery environment.” The event will end with a concert by the Slovak singer Katarzia.